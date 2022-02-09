What did Waze do when he found car carrying explosives near Antilia? ATS report reveals shocking info

Important information has come out from the report of the ATS investigating the car case which was found a year ago near the Antilia residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The report reveals what suspended police officer Sachin Waze did when he learned that a car full of explosives had been found outside Ambani's residence. A bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene when a car full of explosives was found outside Antilia. While the search was being carried out by the squad, the then police officer Sachin Waze arrived there. For a long time he was standing near a Scorpio car full of explosives. The team was asked to stand away as they wanted to inspect the car. However, Waze was coming near the car, the report said.

Sachin Waze repeatedly interfered in the work of the bomb disposal squad. After the explosives were found, the officers in the squad told him to stay away. It was part of the protocol. But Waze was constantly approaching the car. Authorities told Waze that this would endanger his life and the lives of others. However, Waze often broke protocol, the ATS said in a report.

What happened that day?

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25 2021, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. The investigation revealed that police officer Sachin Waze was involved in the case. Waze was then arrested.