'What If A Terrorist...': Supriya Sule Demands Probe In Ajit Pawar's 'Sneaked Out At Airports In Disguise' Remark

Supriya Sule, Executive President of the NCP Sharad Pawar faction and Member of Parliament, has raised serious questions regarding Ajit Pawar's travels before the coup in the NCP. Sule questioned why Ajit Pawar felt the need to disguise himself to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and what was brewing between them. The controversy has arosen after Ajit Pawar, in an informal chat with journalists in New Delhi, revealed how he disguised to fly and meet Amit Shah before the switch.

What did Ajit Pawar say?

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who joined the government in alliance with the BJP, has shared his account of this political maneuver. During an informal chat with journalists in Delhi, Ajit Pawar, who is also the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), revealed several sensational details about how he orchestrated the alignment with the Mahayuti."Before joining the grand alliance, I had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah ten times. I used to travel to Delhi in disguise, wearing a mask and a cap," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reportedly revealed to reporters.

Supriya Sule aggresive over the issue

Supriya sule, slamming the incident, said it is a matter of "national security". She demanded an investigation into how Pawar managed to pass through Mumbai and Delhi airports with a changed name and disguise, asking how he received permission to do so. "This is a matter of national security," Sule stated, emphasising the need for an inquiry into the operations of both airports and the airlines involved. "How did the airlines allow someone they did not recognize to travel? Even we are given Aadhaar cards. The Civil Aviation Ministry must answer this," she said. Sule further highlighted the potential security risks, saying, "What if a terrorist follows this example tomorrow? Who will be held responsible if a terrorist enters the country?" She questioned the secrecy behind Ajit Pawar's meeting with Amit Shah, stating, "Why was Ajit Pawar secretly disguising himself to meet Amit Shah? What exactly was going on between them?"

Sule pointed out the timing of the meeting, noting that just five days earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had leveled accusations against Ajit Pawar. "On one hand, Modi was accusing Ajit Pawar, and on the other, Pawar was meeting Amit Shah and negotiating with him. What happened to 'na khaunga na khane dunga'?" she asked. Sule also criticized the actions of Ajit Pawar, saying, "If Sharad Pawar Saheb knew, there would be no need to sneak away. Ajit Pawar would have proudly traveled with an official booking. Is this the kind of values we hold? What will the next generation say?" She condemned the behavior of the current Deputy Chief Minister, who was the opposition leader at the time. "Is this the politics of Maharashtra and the country? Meeting the Union Home Minister under a false name? There is no place for this within the framework of the Constitution," she asserted.