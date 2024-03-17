What If There Was No Congress, Devendra Fadnavis Shares His Views At Book Launch Event (Watch)

At 'What If There Was No Congress' book launch event, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked writer Priyam Gandhi-Mody for writing the book and he also shared his insightful perspective on the hypothetical scenario of India without the Congress party.

Fadnavis envisioned an alternate reality where the absence of Congress could have significantly changed India's history. He suggested that without Congress, events like partition might not have occurred, emphasizing the party's pivotal role in shaping the nation's destiny during critical moments. Additionally, he linked Congress to issues of corruption and terrorism, implying that a different political landscape might have mitigated these challenges.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards building a developed India, Fadnavis indicated that progress could have been accelerated in a scenario without Congress. He emphasized the need for redefining India's cultural identity and suggested that without Congress, this process might have been more streamlined. He also highlighted on historical decisions such as Article 370, Fadnavis added that controversial issues like these might not have arisen without Congress, potentially leading to a more empowered India today. His remarks underscored a belief that an alternate political landscape without Congress could have paved the way for a different socio-political narrative in India.