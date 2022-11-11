What's Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh's future after Sanjay Raut's bail in money laundering case?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut got bail in alleged money laundering case two days ago, but two leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, continue to be behind bars.

According to a report of PTI, Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged in March 2021 that Deshmukh had asked police officials to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Deshmukh denied the allegations but stepped down as a minister later.

Anil Deshmukh (72), another NCP leader who was home minister in the MVA government, was arrested by the ED in November 2021, and subsequently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged corruption case.

Nawab Malik (63), who was the NCP's chief spokesperson and minority development minister in the MVA government, was arrested by the ED in February 2022 over a two-decade-old property deal linked to Haseena Parkar, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister.

Nawab Malik's properties have also been attached by the ED. He is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital and the agency has demanded that a medical board examine him.