WhatsApp Viral More Dangerous than New Variant, Dr Gangakhedkar Expresses Concern

Mumbai: With the emergence of the new JN.1 variant, the number of COVID-19 cases in India is rising again.

However, the variant is considered mild, and there is no need to panic, said Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, chairman of the state COVID-19 task force. He also expressed concerns over unscientific and harmful messaging on social media platforms that are spreading misinformation among people.

"The new variant is a sub-type of the older Omicron variant," Dr. Gangakhedkar told Lokmat. "If you are infected, there is no need to panic. The situation is not the same as it was before. We know the treatment methods, and all government health machinery is ready."

As of today, there are 265 active COVID-19 cases in the state, including 10 cases of the JN.1 variant. The Union Health Ministry has advised all health departments in the state to be prepared. The state health department has also set up a new COVID-19 task force to investigate and analyze the causes of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state and to suggest and provide guidance on measures to be taken. The new variant does not have any different symptoms. The symptoms are the same as those of the older Omicron variant: cold, cough, and fever.

Beware of Misinformation

With the emergence of the new variant, there has been a rise in harmful advice on social media, with people suggesting remedies for COVID-19. Dr. Gangakhedkar urged citizens to be cautious and not to forward this false information.

"We did not have much information about this disease earlier," he said. "But now, there has been a lot of vaccination and research. So, do not spread false information that is going viral. Avoid creating a panic atmosphere. Do not take the disease lightly, and consult a doctor immediately."

The new COVID-19 task force will meet in the next two to three days to discuss the situation and recommend measures to be taken.