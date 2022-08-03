Wheel clearner crushed under truck on Solapur-Dhule highway

Kannada (Aurangabad): A major mishap occurred when the driver started the car while the cleaner was checking the wheel. The inspecting cleaner was crushed under the wheel and died on the spot. The heartbreaking incident took place on the Kalimath fork on the Solapur-Dhule highway on Tuesday night around 10:30.

A truck (KMH 20 EL 7729) from Mar (Vaijapur) was destined for Gujarat via Kannada on Tuesday. Around 10:30 PM, the truck stopped near Kalimath Fata due to traffic jam. After some time, cleaner Kiran Ramesh Davange (24, Manur, Vaijapur) got under the truck to check the wheels. While the inspection was going on, the driver started the truck and took it forward. At the same time Kiran was crushed under the wheel.

On the complaint of Kunal Davange, the brother of the plaintiff, a case has been registered against the truck driver Chandan Swaroopchand (Rajput District, Khaparkheda District, Kannada) in the rural police station. Poheco Sandeep Kankute is conducting further investigation. The truck driver has been detained by the police.