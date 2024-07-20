'When I Make A Movie, Many Masks Will Come Off': Devendra Fadnavis At Launch Of 'Dharmaveer 2'

The much-anticipated trailer of the film "Dharmaveer 2" has been released. The unveiling ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with several notable actors. A few days ago, the poster for this movie was released, sparking widespread discussion. Today, the trailer was officially launched, and a statement made by Devendra Fadnavis at the event has become a topic of conversation.

The trailer unveiling of "Dharmaveer 2" took place in the presence of several prominent figures. The event saw attendance from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and actors Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Mahesh Kothare. The movie is set to release on August 9. During the event, Pravin Tarde hinted at a possible third installment, stating, "I don't think the story will end with part two." Following this, Devendra Fadnavis shared his thoughts, expressing a desire to make his own film.

A particular statement by Fadnavis during the event garnered attention and even elicited some laughter from the audience. Speaking about the film, he said, "I don't know how far 'Dharmaveer 2' has gone, but Shinde Saheb, we should also have a role in this movie." This comment caused the audience to break into laughter. Fadnavis then expressed his own filmmaking ambitions.

He said, "Honestly, I also want to make a movie. But my film will take time because when I make a movie, many masks will come off, and the true faces of many will be revealed. Therefore, I will make my film at the right time. But today, I am happy because the trailer of 'Dharmaveer 2' has been released, and I am eagerly waiting to watch this movie."