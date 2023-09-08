White tigress Arpita gives birth to three cubs at Siddharth garden and zoo in Aurangabad

Arpita, a white tigress at the Siddharth Garden and Zoo gave birth to three healthy cubs on Thursday. With the arrival of these cubs, the total count of white tigers at the zoo has risen to six.

This exciting event unfolded between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Zoo officials reported that Arpita is taking excellent care of her newborns, nursing and feeding them with care. To ensure the well-being of the cubs, the zoo authorities are maintaining constant vigilance and have appointed a dedicated caretaker for Arpita and her offspring.

Apart from white tigers, the zoo houses another white female tiger and eight yellow tigers, comprising six females and two males. Tigers, particularly white tigers, are a prime attraction for zoo visitors, drawing crowds from far and wide.