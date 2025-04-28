Who Is Adiba Anam? Auto Driver's Daughter Who Set to Become Maharashtra’s First Muslim Woman IAS Officer

A girl student from Maharashtra, Adiba Anam, has secured the 142nd rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, through which the government recruits candidates for various positions in its administrative services. Her achievement is a proud moment for the state, as she is set to become Maharashtra’s first Muslim woman IAS officer. While speaking to the media, Adiba shared that she initially aspired to become a doctor, but due to financial constraints, pursuing medical studies was not possible. "I felt demotivated because of the high expenses in the medical field. But then, Nizamuddin Shaikh, the secretary of Seva NGO in Yavatmal, inspired me. He told me how becoming an IAS officer could help serve society and the country. He encouraged me," she said.

"I decided to attempt the UPSC examination. When I failed in my first attempt, I was disappointed, but I didn’t give up. I kept trying and finally succeeded in my fourth attempt. When my parents heard the news of my success, they were emotional, and tears of joy filled their eyes," Adiba said while speaking to a news channel.

Who is Adiba Anam?

Adiba Anam is a resident of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district and the daughter of auto-rickshaw driver Ashfaque Ahmed. Adiba cleared the UPSC examination in her fourth attempt to fulfil her parents' dreams. Despite the lack of educational facilities in Yavatmal, where many students often migrate to metro cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi for better opportunities, Adiba persevered. She does not own a house and lives in a rented home. Her father, Ashfaque Ahmed, is also a talented poet. He drives a rented auto-rickshaw, paying a fixed daily amount set by the vehicle owner.

Adiba completed her schooling from Class 1 to 7 at the Zafarnagar Zilla Parishad Urdu Primary School. She then studied from Class 8 to 10 at the Zilla Parishad Ex-Government Girls High School. After completing her SSC, she pursued her 11th and HSC studies at the Zilla Parishad Ex-Government College in Yavatmal.

Also Read | UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result 2025 Out: Commission Announces Results at upsc.gov.in; Here's How to Check.

Later, Adiba pursued a B.Sc. in Mathematics from Inamdar Senior College in Pune. She also joined a coaching academy in Pune to take UPSC foundation classes. Despite the challenges, Adiba succeeded in clearing the prestigious UPSC examination in her fourth attempt.