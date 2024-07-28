Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Newly Appointed Governor Of Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Elections

In a recent announcement by Rashtrapati Bhavan, CP Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Jharkhand, has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra. Radhakrishnan will succeed Ramesh Bais, who has held the position since February 18, 2023.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan is a seasoned politician and long-time member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has twice been elected as a Member of Parliament from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, securing victories in the 1998 and 1999 elections. Radhakrishnan also served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Despite being fielded by the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 elections, he did not win. He was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand on February 18, 2023.

Educational Qualification

CP Radhakrishnan, an Indian politician from Tamil Nadu and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has a notable educational background. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Government Arts College, Coimbatore. His academic qualifications have contributed to his diverse career, spanning politics, public service, and business.

New Governor Appointments

In Jharkhand, senior BJP leader Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as the Governor, replacing CP Radhakrishnan. Rashtrapati Bhavan has also announced several other appointments:

- Laxman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed as the Governor of Assam and given additional charge of Manipur.

- Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab, replacing Acharya. Kataria will also serve as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

- Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

- Jishnu Dev Verma will be the Governor of Telangana.

- Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as the new Governor of Sikkim.

- Ramen Deka will serve as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

- CH Vijayashankar has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.

- Kailashanathan has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

According to the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, all these appointments will be effective from the date of assumption of office.