Who Will Be Maharashtra's Next CM? What Devendra Fadnavis Said On Mahayuti Leadership

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which have captured national attention, are now nearly finalized. The electorate has delivered a resounding mandate in favor of the Mahayuti alliance, paving the way for the formation of a government with a massive majority in the state. Amidst this triumph, a pressing question lingers: Who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Speculation and opinions regarding the Chief Minister's post are rife, with leaders from the Mahayuti alliance weighing in on the matter. Addressing this question, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided a clear statement.

"In this regard, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already clarified during a press conference that the Chief Minister's post will not be decided based on any set criteria. Instead, the decision will be taken collectively by the leaders of all three alliance parties," Fadnavis explained. "Eknathrao Shinde, Ajit Dada Pawar, and our party's Parliamentary Board will jointly make the decision. Whatever decision they arrive at will be acceptable to everyone. There is no dispute over this matter."

Legitimacy of Shiv Sena and NCP

When questioned about the legitimacy of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Fadnavis pointed to the people's mandate. "The electorate has clearly accepted Eknath Shinde as the leader of the real Shiv Sena—the Shiv Sena of Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Similarly, Ajit Pawar has been acknowledged as the leader of the original NCP," he stated.

The Mahayuti's emphatic victory not only consolidates its political dominance but also sets the stage for significant decisions regarding the leadership structure in Maharashtra. All eyes are now on the alliance's leadership to announce its consensus candidate for the Chief Minister's role.