Why December 5 Is the Perfect Date for Devendra Fadnavis' Maharashtra CM Swearing-In: Astrological Reason Explained

After a decisive victory in the assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has met with the Governor to officially request the formation of the government. Devendra Fadnavis has been chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party. A meeting of BJP MLAs was held, attended by former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who acted as party observers. During this meeting, Fadnavis' appointment as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra was confirmed.

Alongside Fadnavis, Mahayuti leaders Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar visited the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor and assert their right to form the government. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5, 2024, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Preparations for the event are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and about 9 to 10 Union ministers are expected to attend. BJP National President JP Nadda will also be present. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from 19 states, along with religious leaders, sadhus, saints, and mahants, will be there to offer their blessings. Additionally, 5,000 to 10,000 women, 2,000 to 2,500 farmers, and officials from 5,000 housing societies will participate. Devotees from the Warkari sect, dabbawalas, and around 40,000 to 50,000 activists are also anticipated to attend. Special arrangements have been made for 2,000 VIPs and VVIPs, and the ceremony will be broadcast live on LED screens throughout Maharashtra.

The choice of December 5 for the oath-taking ceremony is significant in a religious context. According to the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna favors the Margashirsha month. Thursday, December 5, coincides with the Muhurat of Panchami. Astrologically, the Moon will be in Capricorn, the Sun in Scorpio, and Jupiter in Taurus. At 5:57 pm, the Shravan Nakshatra will be in effect, along with a stable conjunction known as Taurus Lagna and a strong yoga called Dhruva. This astrological alignment is believed to signify a stable and effective government for the next five years. Fadnavis has been advised to take the oath after 5:57 pm, in line with this auspicious timing.

A special ritual to honor all Ekadashi was conducted for Ajit Pawar at the Kalaram temple in Nashik. Eknath Shinde visited the temple three times, and this timing was chosen to ensure the interests of the party and the government.

The overwhelming support for the Mahayuti alliance reflects public confidence that Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar will work together effectively for Maharashtra's progress. The public believes that, despite any past differences, this government will function smoothly and successfully. Mahant Sudhir Das Pujari expressed optimism that Maharashtra will once again become the top state in the country.

Meanwhile, invitations for the oath-taking ceremony have been sent out, and passes are ready. Extensive awareness campaigns have been conducted by the Warkari sect, saint-mahant akhadas, and various religious groups, which have significantly influenced the election results. The blessings of these groups have greatly supported this government, and they will be present at the ceremony to offer their blessings and support as a demonstration of their commitment.