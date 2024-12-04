Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony at Azad Maidan, Check Details Here

The swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and new ministers in the Maharashtra state cabinet is set to take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on December 5. Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a vehicular advisory to ensure smooth transit and minimise public inconvenience. A large turnout and VIIPs moment is expected for the event tomorrow.

Traffic Restrictions

The vehicular traffic restrictions will be in effect from 12:00 PM on December 5 until the conclusion of the ceremony. There is no parking at Azad Maidan, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony; people are suggested to use public transport, like buses and local trains. Several routes have been declared as no-entry zones during this period on Thursday. Key measures include:

No Entry Zones:

Mahapalika Marg: Traffic will be prohibited from CSMT Junction to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) in both directions.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Traffic will be restricted from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S. Junction) to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction).

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Row: Posters Demand Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister Outside Taj President Hotel in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Hajarimal Somani Marg: No traffic will be allowed from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk to CSMT Junction.

Meghdoot Bridge: Southbound traffic will be prohibited from N.S. Road and Coastal Road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction.

Optional Routes:

Commuters are advised to use alternative routes such as L.T. Marg and D.N. Road to reach their destinations.

One-Way Traffic:

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road will allow two-way traffic from Indu Clinic Junction to Volga Chowk between 12:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Due to the lack of parking facilities at Azad Maidan, attendees are encouraged to utilise public transportation, particularly local trains, to reach the venue. With a significant number of people expected to gather at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas, attendees are urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel. The police and local authorities are committed to ensuring a safe and orderly event for all participants.