Maharashtra CM Row: Posters Demand Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister Outside Taj President Hotel in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Posters depicting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister have been prominently displayed outside the Taj President Hotel in Mumbai's Cuff Parade area, where senior BJP leaders and central observers are currently staying.

The posters, which read “Aaple Deva Bhau Mukhyamantri,” were put up by MLA Rahul Narvekar, signaling a strong push for Fadnavis's leadership amid ongoing discussions regarding the formation of the new government following the recent Maharashtra Assembly election result in which Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde faction, got a majority.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Posters depicting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as CM, saying "Aaaple Deva Bhau Mukhyamantri," put up by MLA Rahul Narvekar outside the Taj President Hotel in Cuff Parade area, where BJP's senior leaders and central observers are staying.

Meanwhile, the legislature party meeting of BJP leaders will be held today, December 4, where newly elected MLAs will elect their leader, who will most likely serve as the next Maharashtra CM. This announcement will be made a day before the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government.

The BJP has appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as its central observers for the meeting.