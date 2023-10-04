Why did BJP include Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra govt despite having absolute majority? Fadnavis breaks silence

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at the India Today Conclave, emphasized the growing strength of his party with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's presence in the government. Fadnavis addressed the political situation in Maharashtra, particularly the inclusion of Ajit Pawar in the government despite having an absolute majority.

"With the arrival of Ajit Pawar, our responsibilities have been divided. In politics, political power always has to be more organized and increased. Today, the opposition parties are coming together through the India Alliance, at a time when the BJP will also bring other parties along. Ajit Pawar's joining forces has further increased the party's strength. Our government was performing well when Eknath Shinde came along. But if political power continually increases in politics, it cannot be denied," Fadnavis said.

"We have a natural alliance with Shiv Sena (Shinde group). Ajit Pawar is our political ally," Fadnavis said. "The strength of the party has increased with Eknath Shinde joining us in Maharashtra. Also, Ajit Pawar has supported us, further enhancing our strength. Our political chemistry is strong because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With Ajit Pawar's inclusion, our political dynamics have also improved," Fadnavis stated.

Devendra Fadnavis further mentioned that governing any government is a challenge, whether it involves one partner, two, or more.