Why did Shiv Sena MLAs choose this time for revolt? Udayanraje Bhosale explained

Eknath Shinde revolted with the support of more than 30 Shiv Sena MLAs. On Tuesday, the pro-Shinde MLA was at the La Meridian Hotel in Surat. They were then airlifted to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam on Wednesday. There are about 40 MLAs in support of Shinde and another 10 MLAs will come, said Eknath Shinde himself. Therefore, there are signs that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is in danger. Shiv Sena MLAs are said to have taken this big step as they are unhappy. Rajya Sabha MP Udayan Raje Bhosale made a statement on why Shiv Sena MLAs should have chosen this time for a revolt.

"I will not comment on the decisions taken by the party leaders. But the party leaders should have already considered how long it would last if we took such a lead. Now the MLAs of various parties are slowly expressing their displeasure. They are not doing their job. While this is happening, many municipal election terms have come to an end. Most of the Shiv Sena's opponents in the municipal elections are either NCP or Congress. How long will such a front last?" Udayanraje Bhosale commented on Eknath Shinde's revolt timing.

"Given the current political situation in Maharashtra, it is not surprising. What has been going on for the last two years is now very clear. When they come together, the goal is to establish power. And in such a case, they have to be constantly lured to keep them together. That is the situation, "said Udayanraje Bhosale