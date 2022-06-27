Why didn't Eknath Shinde went to High Court? asks Thackeray's lawyer

The revolt in Maharashtra politics has now reached the Supreme Court. Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde is staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati along with 50 other MLAs. But Uddhav Thackeray has appointed new group leader and removed Eknath Shinde from his party. However, rebel MLAs Eknath Shinde and Bharat Gogavale have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as it is illegal. The hearing is underway. Meanwhile, the Shinde Thackeray controversy has now gone to the Supreme Court. Both groups have built up an army of veteran lawyers.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi is now arguing on behalf of the Thackeray government. Singhvi has asked why the Shinde group did not go to the High Court first.

Shinde's lawyers further said that after issuing the notice, they have 14 days to read it in the assembly. Thereafter, 21 members supported the notice. But this procedure was not followed in this case. The Speaker has no right to handle the matter until a decision is taken on the question of his expulsion. "Our view is that the constitutional purpose will be served only when no speaker can hear a disqualification petition while challenging his own position," Shinde's lawyers said. Neeraj Kishan Kaul, a senior advocate for the Shinde group, said the deputy speaker could not take disqualification proceedings while a resolution seeking his removal was pending. He referred to the Supreme Court's 'Nabam Rebia' decision.