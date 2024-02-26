'Why I Flipped': Ajit Pawar Writes in Letter Explaining His Political Switch

Since the June 2023 split in the NCP, different factions of the pasty are at constant loggerheads with each other. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been at the forefront of subtly targeting the Sharad Pawar group and justifying his decision to join the Mahayuti government. In this background, Pawar has issued a letter on Twitter explaining his current political stand, offering netizens insight into his career in politics.

Key points from Ajit Pawar's Letter:

Entry into Politics

Pawar talks about how he accidentally entered politics as there was a need for young leadership in the state. He attributed the role of his 'family' in his venture in 1991, without taking any names.

Hard Work and Sacrifices

He further talks about how he worked day and night once he received the opportunity to make a difference. Pawar admitted to ignoring other responsibilities to immerse himself in social work and politics. Development has been the topmost priority for Pawar and his colleagues, the letter explains

Different political roles

Ajit Pawar also addresses the need to play the role of opposition as well as ruling dispensation in order to be a true representative. He says he experienced both sides of the joins which has given him a better insight.

Perpetual Respect for Seniors

Without taking names, Pawar insists throughout the letter that he has always respected his seniors and has believed in taking everyone with him regardless of age while giving opportunity to young blood. He states that his current stand (of joining the Mahayuti government) is purely motivated by completing development projects in his constituency and across the state



Modi and Shah's Leadership

Towards the end of the letter Ajit Pawar states that he personally was in agreement with the direction development was taking place under Modi and Shah's leadership and thus decided to join hands. He reiterates that this decision was in tandem with his stance to put development first.

Ajit Pawar's letter ends with him reassuring the people to put forth a 'blueprint' of development in front of them and shape the state. Pawar's letter adds another layer to political intricacies in the state, with the Sharad Pawar group getting its own symbol and talks of Pawar family members facing each other in Baramati.