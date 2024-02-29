Wild Animal Adoptions Surge at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park; Check Annual Adoption Fee

The animal adoption scheme in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai is booming. It has just been 2 months of the year 2024 and a maximum number of animals have already been adopted compared to last year, this indicates that people are aware of animal adoption, further helping SGNP with sustaining the care of animals such as lions, tigers, and more.



This year, a total of 22 leopards, 2 lions, 7 tigers, 1 blue bull, 36 deer, and 2 rusty-spotted cats are available for adoption, totalling 70 animals. This is an increase from the approximately 65 animals available for adoption last year. Between December 2022 and November 2023, 39 animals were adopted, totalling an annual charge of Rs 49.50 lakh. Since December 2023, 32 animals have been adopted, totaling Rs. 40.40 lakh. This year has seen a significant increase in adoptions.

"Every week, we receive at least 2 to 3 adoption inquiries, and there are waiting lists for various animals. Recently, the brother of Sunil Rane, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, inquired about adopting 3 leopards. With growing awareness and interest in having wild animals as pets, the public has increasingly embraced animal adoption," said Assistant Conservator Of Forest Sudhir Sonawale.



Wild animal adoption allows individuals, corporations, and institutions to adopt animals at SGNP for up to one year upon payment of a fee. Under the scheme, the yearly adoption fees are Rs 3.10 lakh for a tiger, Rs 3 lakh for a lion, Rs 1.20 lakh for a leopard, Rs 50,000 for a rusty-spotted cat, Rs 30,000 for a blue bull, Rs 20,000 for a spotted deer, and Rs 10,000 for a barking deer. Sonwale explained, "According to the Central Zoo Authority-approved scheme, we charge 25% of the animal's yearly total expenditure. For example, if the annual expenditure to maintain one tiger is Rs. 10 lakh, the yearly adoption fee is Rs. 3.10 lakh, and the same applies to other animals."



The funds collected are used for the animals' upkeep, and adopters have the opportunity to visit the animals once a week at no additional charge. "The funds primarily cover their feeding expenses. On average, 500 kg of food is required per day for the animals here. For example, to feed seven tigers, we need 8 kg per day per tiger, totalling 1680 kg per month. With tigers, we have leopards and lions, think of the total feeding cost on a day basis. In addition to food, there are costs for medication, vaccinations, and other expenses."



The adoption process involves filling out a form, providing information, selecting the desired animal, and attaching a cheque. Adoption meetings are held every 15 days to finalize adoptions, and adopters receive a certificate and ID card, allowing them to visit at their convenience. People can celebrate their birthdays, have their names associated with the animals, and visit them once a week hassle-free.

SGNP has adopters who have supported animals for up to 15 years. "Politician Ramdas Athawale has adopted a leopard for the past 8 years," Sonawale added. "We also have anonymous donors." Awareness about adoption opportunities is spread through social media, events, and onsite initiatives.