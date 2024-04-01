'Will be honest with voters for 5 year': Unique Flex in Pune Captures People's Attention

Pune: Election season means galore of posters and hoardings. In the middle of campaign mania, a flex from Pune has been making rounds for its unusual content.

Aspirants and official candidates of various parties have started campaigning in Pune city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A picture of a flex in the heart of the city is going viral on social media.

The flex, directed at both candidates and voters and written in Marathi, reads:

"To Protect Maharashtrian Culture, Stay One Step Ahead: An Apeal from All Punekars- Regardless of any party, all candidates should mention this in their Parichay Patra: "I will remain true to our party and the voters for five years, and will not join any other party. If I do so, do not elect me or members of my family" the flex reads. It further says, 'Those candidates who will write this in their Parichay Patra will only get votes.'. The flex finishes with the lines 'Vigilant voter,100% Voting', 'Vigilant Punekar, Cultured Punekar'.

The origin of the flex and the individual responsible for its placement remain unknown.