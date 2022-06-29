Will be in Mumbai for Assembly floor test, says Eknath Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde said he will arrive in Mumbai for a floor test on Thursday.Since over a week, he has been in Assam's Guwahati along with rebel Shiv Sena and Independent MLAs and announced launching a new faction of the party which remains loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe's ideologies.



On Wednesday stepped out of Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, where he and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs are camping since June 22, and visited Kamakhya temple to seek blessings. Shinde told reporters outside the temple that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete the formalities". Implying he would participate in moves to form a new government. Shinde and his colleagues were accompanied by Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain, who has been with them since the dissidents landed at Guwahati airport. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold floor test of Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday. The latest development, has almost put the MVA govt on the brink of collapse.