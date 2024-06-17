Will Bhujbal Quit Mahayuti? NCP Leader Says 'I've Resigned Last Year' Amid Speculations Of His Exit

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been making headlines due to his recent statements, which indicate his grievances with his party and the Mahayuti alliance. Earlier reports claimed Bhujbal was upset over Ajit Pawar nominating his wife Sunetra Pawar for Rajya Sabha after her defeat in the Baramati Lok Sabha election. Bhujbal, an OBC face in state politics, was also vying for the Rajya Sabha seat and a subsequent union ministry position.

Despite maintaining a brave face during Sunetra Pawar's nomination, Bhujbal on Monday called for a meeting of Samata Parishad, an umbrella body he founded for the welfare of OBC communities.

Bhujbal's comments during the meeting have reignited speculation about his next move, suggesting he could quit the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to rejoin Sharad Pawar's faction.

"I have already tendered my resignation as minister in November last year. But it has not been accepted yet. I am not interested in sticking to a chair or to power," Bhujbal said, hinting at a possible switch in the near future.

Bhujbal also raised the demand for a caste census from the platform of Samata Parishad. The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti in the state, has been opposing the caste-census demand by the opposition.

With the issue of Maratha agitation still raging in the state, Bhujbal's Samata Parishad meeting was keenly watched.

Talking after the meeting, Bhujbal said, "Bihar has conducted a caste-based survey. We demand that a similar survey should be conducted in Maharashtra."

Bhujbal stated he would request Prime Minister Modi for a caste-based census.

"If a caste-based census is done, we will get an idea regarding the numbers and overall situation of the OBC community. The way SC, ST communities get various funds from the centre for their welfare, similar funds can be allocated to the OBC community. Thus, the Indian government should carry out this survey," Bhujbal added.

Regarding the OBC agitation against the reservation for the Maratha community, Bhujbal said, "Along with Mangesh Sasane, Laxman Hake, several other OBC agitations are going on in the state. There is no need for the protesters to take any extreme steps."

"Atul Save, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumare have met Laxman Hake. We are also talking to them. He has sought a written assurance from the government," Bhujbal said, adding that a solution in this regard will come soon.