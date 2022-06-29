Will CM resign on Hindutva issue? Shinde will play the last decisive game to support group

Mumbai: The revolt of around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and the Governor's order to prove a majority are believed to have started the countdown of the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray is already rumored to be preparing to resign as he may face the test of majority and lose power.

A proposal to rename Aurangabad Airport as Sambhajinagar is likely to come up in today's cabinet meeting. This proposal could lead to a rift in the cabinet meeting. Shiv Sena leader and minister Anil Parab had said yesterday that such a proposal would be tabled. Meanwhile, the proposal is likely to be opposed by Congress. If that happens, it is being speculated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign from the post of Chief Minister by raising the issue of Hindutva. If that happens, the equations in the state may change again. Also, the Eknath Shinde group, which is revolting on the issue of Hindutva, can also get support.

Meanwhile, last night, BJP leaders met the governor under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that the Mahavikas Aghadi government was a minority. After that, the governor today directed the Mahavikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray to prove its majority tomorrow. After that, Shiv Sena is proposing that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should resign without facing a majority test. However, Sharad Pawar, the founder of Mahavikas Aghadi, has suggested that the majority should face the test.