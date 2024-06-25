'Will File FIR': Fadnavis Warns National Banks Against Asking CIBIL Score From Farmers For Crop Loan

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned national banks that an FIR will be filed if they demand a CIBIL score from farmers when issuing crop loans. He further cautioned that the banks should not approach the government once an FIR is lodged.

This warning was issued during a state-level bankers' committee meeting attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Ministers Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were also present, along with senior officials from the Reserve Bank, NABARD, and nationalized banks.

Also Read: 'Govt Scared, We Will See More Charity Announcements': Jayant Patil On Possible Introduction Of 'Ladli Behna' Scheme In Maharashtra

In the meeting, Fadnavis stated to the national banks, "If you ask farmers for their CIBIL score, we will file an FIR. Once that happens, do not come to us for help." He reiterated, "We had instructed you earlier as well, but if the banks are not listening, we have no other option. We must stand by the poor farmers."