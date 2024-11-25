'Will Introspect Over Poll Results and Rebuild NCP (SP) With Renewed Commitment’, Says Supriya Sule

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule stated that her party, which secured only 10 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, will introspect on the results. She pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state.

The Baramati Lok Sabha member on Sunday said they respect the people’s mandate. She promised to rebuild the party and said it would move forward with determination despite its dismal show, Sule said in a post X. "We respect and humbly accept the verdict of the people in the assembly elections. This result is a moment for deep reflection and renewal. We will introspect, learn, and rebuild with honesty, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to the values we stand for," Sule wrote.

विधानसभा निवडणुकीत मायबाप जनतेने जो कौल दिला तो अतिशय नम्रपणे आम्ही स्वीकारत आहोत. या निकालातून बोध घेऊन नक्कीच आत्मपरीक्षण करू आणि भविष्यातील सक्षम महाराष्ट्र उभा करण्यासाठी प्रामाणिकपणे लढत राहू. शेतकरी, कष्टकरी,महिला, तरुण व समाजातील प्रत्येक घटकांच्या हक्काची व स्वाभिमानाची… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 24, 2024

Also Read| Maharashtra: Congress Denies Nana Patole's Resignation, Confirms He Will Continue as State President.

A heartfelt thank you to all voters, the diligent workers and leaders of NCP SP, our Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Election Commission, police, administration, media, and everyone who contributed to making this election a vibrant celebration of democracy, further said.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), managed to secure just 46 out of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

