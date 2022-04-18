Will issue guidelines in 2 days over use of loudspeakers at religious site: Dilip Walse Patil

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has given an order to formulate a joint policy regarding loudspeakers at religious sites. The Home Minister has asked the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police to decide the policy. Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, "In the next one to two days, a policy on loudspeakers will be formulated. Notification will be issued for the entire state including Mumbai. The Home Minister has appealed to the people, "No one should try to create communal tensions. Individuals, organizations or anyone else who creates communal tensions will be severely punished. '

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will also meet today to discuss the law and order situation in the state and the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places. It is learned that the Maharashtra Home Department has decided that if anyone wants to use loudspeakers at religious site, they need the permission of the local police administration. Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the DGP today to instruct him to direct all police commissioners & officers on this.

All the district police chiefs will be present at the meeting of DGP. Obeying the law is for everyone. Therefore, this meeting is to ensure that law and order is not disturbed anywhere. Therefore, it is seen that the Home Department has become active after Raj Thackeray's warning.

The MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers".

It was feared that this would create law and order situation in the state. Since then, the Home Department has taken steps to reduce potential tensions.