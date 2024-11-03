Withdraw or Get Suspended: Chandrashekhar Bawankule Issues Ultimatum to Rebel BJP Candidates

Amidst growing concerns of dissent within the BJP ranks ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has expressed optimism that nearly all party workers who filed nominations out of frustration will reconsider their stance. Speaking on the issue, Bawankule stated, “Our candidates who submitted forms out of frustration have discussed the option of withdrawing them, and I believe that 99% of them will do so. ”This assurance comes after multiple BJP leaders, including prominent figures and grassroots workers, had expressed dissatisfaction with the candidate selection process, citing years of commitment to the party without being given the opportunity to contest elections. Many had gone so far as to file nominations independently, sparking concerns of “BJP vs. BJP” clashes in certain constituencies and raising questions about unity within the party.

To address these issues, Bawankule and other senior leaders held a high level meeting to tackle the matter, with senior leaders being encouraged to personally engage with disgruntled candidates. Bawankule is optimistic that their efforts will successfully reinstate party unity before the election. The party has made it clear that while it respects the loyalty and frustration of long-time workers, strict disciplinary action will follow for those who refuse to withdraw. Bawankule has warned that those who continue with independent nominations risk suspension from the party for six years, effectively closing future opportunities within BJP.As a signal of good faith, Bawankule has mentioned that discussions with these candidates have been constructive, with most of them already reconsidering their decisions. In notable cases, such as Borivali, where senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty had filed an independent nomination.

Two-time Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP, Shetty, on October 29, filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Borivali assembly seat after his name did not figure in the fourth list of candidates announced by the BJP. Speaking to the media, Shetty said, "I am going to contest elections. I am not against the party (BJP). I will never leave the BJP party. Few people in BJP are against it. I am fighting against those people". Shetty, who won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by margins of more than four lakh in 2014 and 2019, was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections. The seat was won by senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is now Union minister. With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, the BJP leadership’s efforts to resolve internal conflicts are critical in ensuring a unified front. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place three days later. The BJP is contesting the election as part of the Mahayuti alliance with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) as its key alliance partners.