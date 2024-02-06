Woman Farm Laborer from Pardhi Community Sexually Assaulted by Police in Dharashiv

Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar has posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) alleging that a woman working on a sugarcane farm was tortured by the police in Dharashiv. Prakash Ambedkar's allegation has created a stir in the state.

Prakash Ambedkar posted, "Yesterday a very shocking incident took place in Dharashiv in Bhum district. A woman from the Pardhi community was allegedly assaulted by two policemen. One of the accused is a home guard and the other is a constable. The victim, a sugarcane cutter, was on her way to Barshi to meet her children when the accused took the victim and her brother-in-law in a car on suspicion of being a 'thief' and demanded money. The victim took the money from the cane cutter and gave it to the accused police on her mobile phone. After this, the accused cop again slapped the woman, tortured her, and threatened the victim," Prakash Ambedkar said.

The incident has raised serious law and order issues in the state. "On the one hand, there is open firing in a police station, on the other hand, the defenders of the law become predators. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) workers immediately met the victim and consoled her. Vanchit's leader Arun Jadhav took up the matter," Ambedkar said. "The common people are suffering due to the failure of the administration and the government. This is a complete failure of the Home Minister. The accused should be severely punished. It is clear how serious the issue of women's safety is becoming in the state," he said.