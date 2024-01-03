Woman Killed by Tiger in Front of Daughter's Eyes: Attack Raises Fear in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: A woman was killed in a tiger attack in the Wakdi forest area, seven kilometers from the city. The shocking incident occurred on January 3rd at 2:00 PM. The woman's daughter witnessed the attack.

Mangalabai Vitthal Bole (55, resident of Wakdi, Gadchiroli) was collecting firewood in the forest with her daughter Sheetal and other women. They were unaware of a tiger lurking in the dense bushes. The tiger attacked Mangalabai from behind while she was busy collecting firewood. She screamed, and her daughter and other women rushed to her aid. They found Mangalabai fighting with the tiger, but it had already clawed her throat. She died on the spot due to severe blood loss. The tiger fled after hearing the women's screams.



On December 30th, a tiger attacked Mandabai Kothare in the Bodhali village of the Gadchiroli forest range. She was saved by the screams of other women. The tiger attack in Wakdi has spread fear in the area. In the past year, six people have been killed by tigers in the district. The new year has already seen one attack, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict.



Forest department officials and police have rushed to the spot. An investigation is underway.