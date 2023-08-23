Woman killed in Pune-Satara road collision with speeding PMPML bus

A devastating incident occurred on Tuesday when a 38-year-old woman, identified as Swapnali Sagar Waghule, lost her life after being hit by a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on the Pune-Satara Road.

According to reports, The accident took place near Parvati as Swapnali was crossing the road on her bike. The bus driver, reportedly in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, ran a signal before colliding with her. The impact left Swapnali with severe injuries, and despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

The PMPML driver has been charged in the case, with a complaint filed by the deceased's husband, Sagar Waghule. The Parvati Police Station has registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover further details.