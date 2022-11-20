"Women are their own enemies," says Jaya Bachchan

On a recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan expressed her opinion about women being their own enemies.

While Navya was speaking about how sons should be raised just like people bring up their daughters, Jaya interrupted and said, "Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies."

She also added that raising children is not only the responsibility of a mother but that of a father, too.

Earlier in the podcast, Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan mentioned that women need to be nicer and more supportive of other women. Jaya Bachchan said that she is very nice to Navya. "I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let's not talk about mother and daughter," she said.

Shweta then said, "There is a Madeleine K Albright quote, 'There is a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.' Charity should start at home, mother."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jaya will be seen in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

( With inputs from ANI )

