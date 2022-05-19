Worker dies after an iron rod fell on his head, in MIDC Baramati

An ISMT company manufacturing iron pipes at MIDC in Baramati on Wednesday was seriously injured when an iron rod fell on the head of a contract worker working in the morning shift at around 10 am. He was admitted to a private hospital in Baramati for treatment but was pronounced dead by doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Bapurao Devkate (28), a resident of Mekhli in Baramati. The management of the company has been accused by the relatives of the deceased worker of not providing adequate protection to the contract worker as safety while working. Relatives and friends from the village have gathered at the private hospital in Baramati and a big commotion is being expressed.