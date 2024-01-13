Workshop in Thane on Sustainable Conservation of Lakes; Attempt to Revive the ‘City of Lakes’ Identity

In order to proudly proclaim Thane as the "City of Lakes," efforts are underway to conserve the lakes in the city. This one-day workshop on the sustainable conservation of lakes and water bodies was organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation in collaboration with IIT Bombay, CSIR, ICCSA, and BEAG at the Urban Research Center in Majiwada on Friday. TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, CSIR Director Rakesh Kumar, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) City Planning Department Deputy Director Shrikant Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Anagha Kadam, and Municipal Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan were present for the workshop.

Inaugurating the workshop, Bangar gave information about the efforts being made by the Municipal Corporation for lake conservation. He also said that there is no need for additional funds for lake conservation, but there is a need for people who will work hard to achieve the goal of conservation. He said that the Green Yatra, a voluntary organization, is working with the Municipal Corporation and that seven lakes have been entrusted to the Green Yatra. He also said that lake conservation is not an easy task, but it is not impossible. Branding will be done to proudly proclaim the conservation of lakes in Thane.

CSIR Director Kumar explained the purpose of the workshop. He said that water is the most important thing in the world after energy. In this regard, we have to pay attention to water. Brazil and Saudi Arabia have taken the lead in this regard. We also need to focus on water, sewage planning, and the management of these. He also said that the key issue in the work of lake conservation is the management of lakes rather than capital investment.

At the workshop, MMRDA City Planning Department Deputy Director Deshmukh discussed the legal provisions in the development plan. Assistant Professor Dr. Pradip Kalbar of IIT Bombay guided on processing wastewater, its reuse, new technological options, and its effective use. Dr. Tuhin Banerjee explained the technical aspects of lake conservation. In the last session, Dr. Priyanka Jamwal, Dr. Hemant Bherwani, and Dr. Ajay Ojha presented various options for lake conservation. The workshop concluded with a discussion session by Hema Ramani, Naveen Verma, and Rajesh Pandit.

Representatives from Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar, and Panvel Municipal Corporations, Green Yatra, Environment Vigil, Thane Lake Conservation Committee, etc. participated in the workshop.