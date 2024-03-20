Nagpur: Except in Antarctica, wherever there is human existence, the sparrow can be found. It is known that this little creature has been in human contact since 11,000 years ago. In other words, researchers believe Chiutai has been with him since the time man started farming in groups.



In the 17th century in China and in the 19th century in England and Europe, the number of sparrows decreased by 60 to 70 percent. Although the numbers have declined in India over the decades, this species is said to be the most dominant among birds.



Direct relation to human transformation

A new 2018 study by the Royal Society London, as well as researchers from Norway, Iran, and Kazakhstan, have confirmed that sparrows have been with humans since humans started farming 11,000 years ago. Based on fossil evidence from a cave in Bethlehem, it has been suggested that the chimney existed in humans 400,000 years ago.

Bougainvillea is Chiutai's new home

Contrary to the belief that the number of sparrows is decreasing, it is their habitat that has decreased. Sparrows are now looking for Bougainvillea and setting up their homes in them, observed senior biodiversity researcher Dr. Hemant Ghate.

Why are the numbers declining?