Worli Election Result 2024: Early Trends Show Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Aaditya Thackeray is Leading

According to very early trends, Shiv Sena UBT leader and MVA candidate Aaditya Thackeray took an early lead in the Worli assembly constituency in the Mumbai district on Saturday, November 23. Worli is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on November 20.

The voting in Maharashtra took place in a single phase on November 20. The voter turnout was 66.05%, with the lowest polling in Mumbai City and the highest in Gadchiroli. In the 2019 assembly polls, Aditya won the seat with 89,248 votes, defeating Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Adv Suresh Mane by a margin of 67,427 votes.

The BJP contested on 149 seats, Shiv Sena on 81 seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded 59 candidates. In the MVA, Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena UBT 95 and NCP-SP 86. As per data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 2,69,003 voters in the Worli constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,49,594 were male and 1,19,407 were female voters.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction pitted Milind Deora against Shiv Sena UBT candidate Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli Assembly constituency.