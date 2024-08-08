'Would Not Have Let Him Leave Dharashiv': Jarange Launches Veiled Attack Against Raj Thackeray Over Reservation Statement

As the issue of Maratha reservation heats up in the state, Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha reservation activist, has made a serious allegation that there could be stone-pelting during a peace rally.

Jarange also took potshots at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his remark that there is no need for reservations in Maharashtra. Without directly naming Thackeray, Jarange stated, “If I had my way, I wouldn't have let him leave Dharashiv.” He made these comments during his western tour for Maratha reservation, speaking from Solapur.

Jarange's statement has caused a significant stir, with him launching a strong attack on Raj Thackeray. He began his western tour for Maratha reservation yesterday, during which he criticized Thackeray's comments alongside Prakash Ambedkar's similar statements against reservations.

Raj Thackeray had previously stated that Maharashtra does not need reservations. Without naming Thackeray, Jarange commented, “Someone spoke in Solapur yesterday, but his tour only had signboards, no people. If it were up to me, he wouldn’t have been allowed out of Dharashiv. We are restrained and take things calmly, but once we pursue something, it’s relentless. Your MLA from Barshi knows what happens when we’re after someone. Regardless of the party, there’s no escape.”

Meanwhile, some Maratha activists went to Dharashiv to question Raj Thackeray about his statement. They caused a commotion in a hotel, leading to charges being filed against 11 individuals.

Raj Thackeray is currently on a tour of Marathwada. Prior to this, while in Solapur, he made the controversial statement that Maharashtra does not need reservations. This led to Maratha activists requesting a meeting with him, but they were denied. The activists then entered the hotel in Dharashiv where Thackeray was staying to question him about his statement. After much argument, there was finally a 10-minute discussion between Thackeray and the activists.

Jarange criticized Thackeray, saying, “Raj Thackeray is evasive. He won’t call me, he won’t do anything about reservations, and he won’t show up. Maratha youth questioned him, but it was just an excuse.” A few months ago, Thackeray had met Jarange in Antarwali Sarati, where he promised to form a team of experts to study the reservation issue.

