“Would You Break Family Over Power?” Sharad Pawar Responds to Ajit’s Tears and Accusations in Baramati (Watch Video)

Sharad Pawar mirrored the emotional display of Ajit Pawar at a recent meeting in the Baramati constituency, where Ajit showed vulnerability and even cried. In response to accusations that he was trying to disrupt Ajit Pawar's family, Sharad Pawar shared his perspective.

Sharad Pawar called for the election of a new generation in the upcoming elections and announced his choice of Yugendra as the next leader. He expressed his commitment to supporting the younger generation in taking over leadership within the party. Reflecting on the recent divide within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said, “Some left the party when they felt they were losing power. Some even started businesses and disturbed the governor early in the morning—what was the point of that?” This comment subtly criticized Ajit Pawar’s eagerness to gain power.

He noted that many leaders received ministerial positions and high-ranking roles, while his daughter, Supriya Sule, has never sought such a position. “We focused on keeping our family united. Would you tear the family apart just because you didn’t get a position?” Sharad Pawar addressed Ajit's claims about family division directly. He defended his integrity, saying, “It’s not in my nature to break up the family for personal gain.”

Sharad Pawar also discussed the legal conflicts regarding the NCP party and its symbol. He reminded everyone, “I founded the NCP. Some individuals filed a lawsuit claiming the party belonged to them.” He explained that the court awarded the party symbol to another faction, which led him to seek opinions on a new symbol for his party.

In response, Ajit Pawar shared a memory of his mother's advice: “No one should run against my grandfather.” He criticized the lack of transparency within family decisions, insisting that the eldest member should have communicated such choices. He questioned whether Sharad Pawar, known as ‘Saheb,’ had approved the nominations. Ajit became visibly emotional as he spoke, with tears in his eyes.

Ajit Pawar, in a contrasting statement, expressed disappointment over the family division, mentioning that his mother had asked that no one file a nomination against his uncle, Sharad Pawar. Referring to his uncle’s encouragement of internal competition, Ajit pointed out that he was hurt by the family split, with tears in his eyes, indirectly blaming Sharad Pawar for the current situation.