WR to schedule mega block between Vasai Road & Bhayandar on Dec 17-18

Western Railway have scheduled a mega block on its Subarban section in Mumbai on December 17 and Decmber 18. Mega block is between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations will be undertaken on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to a report of Times Now, jumbo block of four hours between Bhayander and Vasai Road will be taken on the intervening night of December 17-18 (Saturday/Sunday) on the UP Fast line from 11.30 pm today to 3.30 am tomorrow and DOWN Fast lines during early hours, from 01.15 am to 05.15 am, on Sunday morning.



According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line local trains will be operated on slow lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations.

The WR also added that during the block period, some Up and Down local trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.