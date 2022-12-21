Yashomati Thakur slams duo of Shinde - Fadnavis, says, Maharashtra govt performing poorly

Adv. Yashomati Thakur, former Women and Child Development Minister and MLA for the Tivasa Assembly Constituency has slammed the Shinde govt over the political scenario in the Maharashtra. Describing the current government as stay government, she lashed out at her for performing unfairly. When a reporter began to ask questions at the winter session of Nagpur outside the Vidhan Bhavan, Adv. Yashomati Thakur responded, "We are putting the question of Vidarbha in the hall." However, the current administration's efforts have gotten off to a very commanding start.

The Shinde government should treat us with respect given that we live in an independent India and that the local population has high expectations. The Shinde-Fadnavis government is performing unfairly.

Many things can be done without disturbing the constitution. But this government does not like secularism. In the context of women, their way of thinking is like that of violence. Leave aside the women's committee, the present government has not made any woman a minister. Now it will not work by just giving slogans like "Jai Siyaram." Rather, now our mother, Sita, will also have to be taken along. Those who have elected us live there too. They also have many expectations from us. As a result, we will raise our voices in Vidhan Bhavan."The present government is the government of the ED. The fear of ED will not show up. If we have to develop our districts and the state, then no question from the people can be stopped," she added.