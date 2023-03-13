Yavatmal: Corporator brutally murdered on road

Political events have gained momentum in the state. In this way, shocking information has come to light that a corporator was brutally murdered on the road. His murder has created a stir in Babhulgaon.

There has been an incident where Babhulgaon Nagar Panchayat Corporator Aniket Gawande of Yavatmal was brutally murdered by stabbing him with a sharp weapon. The incident took place last night. The murder was reportedly committed over a sand money dispute. Police detained two suspects in the case.

Aniket had set foot in Babhulgaon taluka in the sand business. He was later elected by contesting the Nagarpanchayat election from Prahar. As a result, political rivalries also increased. But last night, suddenly, Aniket was stabbed with a weapon.