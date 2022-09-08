Yellow alert issued in Mumbai and Thane for next 5 days

Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed sudden thunder and lightning following a spell of rain. A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Nashik and several other districts for the next 5 days, news agency ANI reported.

It further stated that the Maharashtra capital is likely to have moderate rainfall on September 7 and 8. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in isolated places will be observed on September 9, 10, September 11. IMD has warned of possibility of flash floods, riverine flooding in some catchments, wat]er logging/inundation in most parts of low lying areas and river banks and disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.