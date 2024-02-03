Yes, I Fired: BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Admits to Shooting Shiv Sena Leaders in Ulhasnagar, Expresses No Regrets

A dispute between BJP's Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and Shiv Sena's Shinde faction's city chief Mahesh Gaikwad inside Ulhasnagar police station led to shootout last night. The altercation resulted in a shootout, sever bullet injures to not only Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad but also Rahul Patil. Ganpat Gaikwad confessed to the media that he was the one who opened fired and went on to make serious allegations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The incident took place in the cabin of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jagtap at Hillline Police Station in Ulhasnagar. Ganpat Gaikwad stated to the media after the shooting, "Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets", his son was manhandled in police station and that these individuals had forcibly taken hold of his land parcel, leaving him with no choice but open fire. He expressed no regret for his actions, mentioning that his children were being assaulted in front of the police, leaving him with no choice but to fire. He clarified that he did not intend to kill anyone, but he had to act in self-defense if someone was attacking him in front of the police.

VIDEO | Shiv Sena's Kalyan City President Mahesh Gaikwad was shot at in Ulhasnagar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wp43OmdDgG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

Gaikwad also leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that he has harbored criminals across the state. He claimed that Shinde had transformed a respectable man like himself into a criminal. Additionally, Gaikwad mentioned that he had informed senior leader in BJP knew about the issues he was facing, stating that he is often insulted by these individuals. He also noted that a plaque bearing Shrikant Shinde's name had been placed at the location where his work had been done.

