'You May Have Bought MLAs, But Not the 14 Crore People of Maharashtra': Sanjay Raut Targets Amit Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating, "Amit Shah may have bought 40-40 MLAs, but he hasn't bought the 14-crore people of Maharashtra." This remark came in response to Shah's comments on the issue of Article 370, where he had accused the Thackeray's of being in proximity to Congress, who opposed the removal of Article 370. Raut countered by claiming that Shah was lying, likening him to a shopkeeper who lies or adulterates products for personal gain.

Speaking further, Raut emphasized that the people of Maharashtra would decide who their Chief Minister would be, not Amit Shah. He also accused Shah of using power through institutions like the police and the Enforcement Directorate to create fear in the state but argued that such tactics would not make him a leader of Maharashtra, nor a national leader.

Raut also criticized Shah's handling of the Kashmir issue post-Article 370 abrogation, pointing out the continued violence in the region and the failure to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes. He urged Shah to stop making empty claims and focus on the actual situation in Kashmir.