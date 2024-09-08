‘You’ll Never Know What’s in Sharad Pawar’s Mind': Sanjay Raut Hits Back at Devendra Fadnavis

Assembly elections are set to be announced in the state in the coming days, prompting all parties to ramp up their preparations. Leaders of the grand alliance have begun touring the state, while discussions continue regarding the chief ministerial candidate for the Mahavikas Aghadi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently weighed in on this topic, suggesting that Sharad Pawar has several names in mind, but that Uddhav Thackeray is not among them. This statement has ignited a flurry of accusations and rebuttals within the political sphere, with Thackeray's MP Sanjay Raut criticizing Fadnavis.

In a special interview with TV 9 two days ago, Fadnavis commented on the chief ministerial prospects within the Mahavikas Aghadi, specifically targeting former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He stated, "Uddhav Thackeray is not in Sharad Pawar's mind for the post of Chief Minister; there are three or four others. We won't disclose who they are, but it's certain that Uddhav Thackeray is not one of them." This remark has sparked significant political discourse.

Sanjay Raut held a press conference today to respond to Fadnavis's comments. He asserted, "If Fadnavis truly understood what was going on in Sharad Pawar's mind, he wouldn't find himself in his current predicament. He won't know for a hundred lifetimes what is in Sharad Pawar's head regarding names and candidates. Even in 2019, Pawar himself was uncertain about the situation, yet Uddhav Thackeray became Chief Minister. Let the elections be held on time in 2024, and then Fadnavis will be left pondering what is in whose head."

Raut further criticized Amit Shah, claiming that he attempted to weaken Maharashtra by transferring industries to Gujarat, which has fueled resentment towards him in the state. He pointed out the ongoing chaos in Manipur, highlighting a lack of law and order and accusing Shah of supporting looters and undermining Maharashtra. Raut concluded by urging Union Ministers to demonstrate courage and visit Manipur, stating, "Confusion has started in Manipur today; they should show their resolve."