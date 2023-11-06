Youth beats friend to death with cricket bat after heated argument during tournament in Bhandara

In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly assaulted his friend with a cricket bat following a heated argument during a village cricket tournament in Bhandara, Maharashtra. The altercation took a tragic turn when Karan R. Bilavane, 21, reportedly killed his friend, Nivruttinath G. Kawle, 24, from the opposing team.

According to reports in IANS, the incident occurred on a Sunday when two teams were participating in matches at a ground in Adyal village. The dispute that led to the tragic outcome stemmed from a disagreement over whether Bilavane's team, which had won three matches, should play a fourth innings against Kawle's side.

A heated argument ensued, with Kawle insisting on a fourth innings, while Bilavane's team expressed their lack of enthusiasm for another game, citing their earlier victories. As tensions escalated, Bilavane lost his temper and brutally assaulted Kawle with a cricket bat, targeting his head, neck, and limbs. Kawle fell unconscious and bled profusely.

Residents immediately contacted the Adyal Police, who swiftly dispatched a team to the scene. Tragically, Kawle had succumbed to his injuries on the spot, causing profound distress in the village. Bilavane, who was still present at the location, was apprehended by the authorities and is set to appear in court for remand on Monday.

Kawle, hailing from an economically disadvantaged family of daily-wage laborers, had been preparing to participate in the state police services recruitment process. In light of the tense atmosphere in the village, the police have implemented stringent security measures to prevent any untoward incidents. As of Monday, the situation was reported as being "under control." An autopsy has been scheduled for Kawle's body.