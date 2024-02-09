Youth Killed in Bhosari in Broad Daylight for Harassing Rickshaw Driver

Pimpri: A youth was brought in an auto-rickshaw and killed on Navvad Footi road in front of the Moshi garbage depot. The crime, which took place in the jurisdiction of MIDC Bhosari police station, was busted by the anti-robbery team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police. Three people have been arrested in this connection. Investigations revealed that the murder was committed as the victim was harassing an auto driver.



The deceased has been identified as Amol Pawar. The arrested have been identified as Prashant Sudhakar Kamble (19), Shubham Ashok Baviskar (23), and Vijay Umesh Phadtare (22).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Doiphode, on February 5, three men killed a youth in front of the Moshi garbage depot under MIDC Bhosari police station limits. The crime branch conducted a parallel investigation into the crime. Sagar Shedge and Ganesh Sawant, police officers of the anti-robbery squad, received information that the suspects in the crime were going towards Chakan in an auto-rickshaw.

Accordingly, the police of the anti-robbery squad caught the suspect's auto-rickshaw from Landgenagar Bhosari while they were on their way to Chakan. Prashant Kamble was taken into custody in an auto-rickshaw. When questioned, he said he had committed the crime along with two of his accomplices. He said the two accomplices had gone towards Narayangaon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Under the guidance of Vivek Muglikar, a team of senior police inspector Balkrishna Sawant, police sub-inspector Bharat Gosavi, police officer Nitin Lokhande, Ganesh Hinge, Pravin Mane, Sumit Deokar, Nagesh Mali and Popat Hulge performed the task.



After questioning Prashant Kamble, the police reached Narayangaon. Two youths had stopped suspiciously at Narayangaon bus station. Blood stains on their clothes raised suspicions. When the police detained the two and questioned them, they said they had killed the youth.

He used to travel in an auto-rickshaw without paying

Amol Pawar used to harass auto drivers in a drunken state. He would sit in an autorickshaw and ride around without paying, accordimg to the suspects.

