Yugendra Pawar To Contest Against Uncle Ajit Pawar From Baramati As NCP-SP Releases First List of 45 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election

NCP-SP on Thursday, October 24, released the first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The party has fielded Yugendra Pawar against State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati. In a dramatic political showdown in the Baramati assembly constituency, Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, is set to contest against his uncle Ajit Pawar in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. State President of the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction, Jayant Patil, said, "Yogendra Pawar to contest from Baramati assembly constituency."

"As per instructions from party National President Sharad Pawar, I am announcing the first list of NCP SP. Jayant Patil to contest from Islampur. Jitendra Awahad to contest from Mumbra. Anil Deshmukh to contest from Katol. Rohit Pawar to contest from Karjat Jamkhed and Rohini Khadse to contest from Muktainagar," Jayant Patil said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar announced its first candidate list, confirming Ajit Pawar's nomination from Baramati. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP fielded today confirmed that Yugendra Pawar as their candidate from the constituency. This significant development sets the stage for a high-stakes battle between the two Pawars in a constituency that has traditionally been a stronghold for the family. Yugendra Pawar has been ongoing for several days, and he has been actively preparing for the election campaign in Baramati.

Background of Yugendra Pawar

Yugendra Pawar serves as the Treasurer of Vidya Pratishthan Education Institute, founded by Sharad Pawar. Additionally, he is actively involved in social work through the Sharyu Foundation, focusing on projects such as afforestation and water conservation in Baramati and surrounding areas. Moreover, he holds the position of President of the Baramati Taluka Kustigir Sangh, showcasing his leadership within local organisations.

The upcoming elections are not just about political power; they represent a deeper familial rivalry within one of Maharashtra's most prominent political families. The contest between Ajit and Yugendra Pawar will draw significant attention from voters and political analysts alike. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.