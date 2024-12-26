Yugendra Pawar Withdraws Recount Request Following Supriya Sule’s Directive

Mahayuti secured a clear majority in the assembly elections, delivering a crushing defeat to the Mahavikas Aghadi. In the aftermath, the opposition alleged tampering with the EVMs, leading several candidates across the state to demand a recount. Among those voicing concerns were the Congress and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction). However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MP Supriya Sule has taken a contrasting stand, emphasizing the need for concrete evidence before making such accusations.

Addressing journalists in Pune, Supriya Sule stated, "We will not blame the EVMs without concrete information." She revealed that she had advised Yugendra Pawar, an NCP candidate, to withdraw his recount application. “I told Yugendra Pawar to withdraw that application. Many others have done the same. This is Yugendra's first electoral experience. He is young and has waged a significant struggle over the past months," she said.

Sule further added, “I have won four elections using the same EVMs. While the EVM machines and irregularities in the voter list have raised suspicions, these concerns need thorough study. Such issues cannot be ignored, but baseless allegations won’t help either.”

The opposition’s doubts about EVMs were echoed by the Thackeray group, the Congress, and Prakash Ambedkar. However, Supriya Sule’s stance has sparked political debate as she distances herself from outrightly blaming the machines.

Yugendra Pawar, who contested against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had filed an application with the Election Commission for a recount after his defeat. Following Supriya Sule’s advice, he has now withdrawn his application. This move has further fueled conflicting discussions in political circles.

Meanwhile, poet and political commentator Kumar Vishwas made a striking prediction regarding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking to journalists in Pune, Vishwas remarked, “Then these same people will say, PM Modi is a good person!” His statement has added another layer to the ongoing political discourse.