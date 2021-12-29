Zooming Covid-19 cases 'alarming', says Maha Health Minister Tope

Mumbai, Dec 29 Terming the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra "alarming", Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the infections are multiplying with the positivity rate also shooting up, with the added complications of Omicron.

"On December 20, there were around 6,000 active cases in the state, now it has doubled, and is likely to touch 20,000 today or so. Increasing number of active cases is a matter of concern," he said.

Tope said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a top-level review meeting with the Covid-19 Task Force either Wednesday evening or on Thursday to chalk out future action plans.

The minister added that barely a week ago, the number of daily infections recorded was less than 1,000 (December 21, 825 cases), which has now shot upto over 2,000 (December 28, 2,172 cases).

"We have maintained the daily testing levels, but stricter Covid Appropriate Behaviour like wearing masks, sanitisation, hygiene, no overcrowding, etc, must be adhered to and the vaccination drive needs to be enhanced," Tope urged.

In this context, he said the state plans to take up the vaccination drive to schools for inoculating children in the 15-18 age group, as approved by the Centre last week.

Presently, the state has recorded 167 Omicron cases and now the government is contemplating stricter restrictions to control crowds in public transport, weddings, events, etc, the Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor