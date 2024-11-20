113-Year-Old Kanchanben Badshah from Mumbai Sets Inspiring Example by Voting in Maharashtra Election 2024 (Watch Video)

The Election Commission’s initiative of home voting for senior citizens and disabled individuals has been much appreciated by many in the last few days. Amidst all this a 113-year-old women Kanchanben Badshah from Mumbai casted her vote from the polling station marking an inspiring moment in the election. The voters who are above the age of 85 and those with disabilities also have the option to cast their votes from their homes.

Mumbai: A 113-year-old women Kanchanben Badshah cast her vote, marking an inspiring moment in the election pic.twitter.com/RrQViN75Fr — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2024

Earlier this year, the Election Commission provided this facility to the voters for the first time during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Polling began Wednesday (November 20) morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback. Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said.

The votes will be counted on November 23.Over 9.7 crore voters will be choosing from among the 4,136 candidates in the fray, the official said.In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena is in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition’s MVA combine, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates.